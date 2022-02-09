Jashore court sentences 3 to death for Phensedyl trafficking

Judge Mostafa Kamal of the Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court-1 and the Special Tribunal-2 declared the verdict in the case on Tuesday.

The condemned have been identified as Abul Kalam, Abdul Quddus, and Golam Maola.

Abul Kalam is in custody, but the two other convicts are at large.

According to the case documents, members of the RAB-6 Jashore Camp detained a covered van in front of the Gulf Filling Station on the Jashore-Benapole Road on Oct 10, 2009. A search of the van led to the recovery of 12 boxes filled with 2,246 bottles of Indian Phensedyl. Three suspects were then detained.

RAB DAD Afzal Hossain filed a case at Kotowali Police Station against the three detainees.

Mahfuzul Haq, an SI with the police station, submitted charges against the three suspects on Jun 30 of that year, said Abu Selim Rana, additional public prosecutor.

Each of the suspects has also been fined Tk 50,000 in the decision, Rana said.