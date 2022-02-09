Bangladesh may extend book fair if pandemic abates
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2022 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 04:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh may extend the duration of the Ekushey Book Fair, which will kick off on Feb 15 for two weeks, if COVID-19 cases decline.
The decision depends on the COVID-19 infection rate, , State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said after a meeting with the fair management committee at Bangla Academy on Wednesday.
“The fair was delayed this year due to a surge in COVID cases. We have decided to hold it for two weeks for now,” he added.
The publishers had previously called on authorities to hold the book fair from Feb 15 to Mar 17. The government decided to hold the fair from Feb 15-28 amid the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair from a virtual event. The authorities have yet to determine the closing date of the fair. The decision will be disclosed after Feb 28, the tentative closing date.
This year, people will be allowed to visit the fair venue from 2 pm to 9 pm every day. The gates will open at 11 am on Fridays.
Unvaccinated people involved in the book fair have been told to receive their COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital centres.
“Everyone involved in the fair must maintain health protocols. The fair authorities have been asked to take steps to vaccinate unvaccinated publishers, stall owners and salespersons.”
- WASA wants to hike prices by 20%
- Murder convict arrested after 20 years
- 3 to die for Phensedyl trafficking in Jashore
- Search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens
- 4 die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Two children die in Chattogram house fire
- Cold spell sweeps over 6 districts
- No more DU Gha unit exams
- Jeep accident leaves two students dead in Chattogram
- Dhaka WASA wants to raise prices by at least 20%
- Murder convict sentenced to life in prison arrested after 20 years
- Jashore court sentences 3 to death for Phensedyl trafficking
- EC search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens next week
- Four brothers die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests
- A side-effect of China’s strict virus policy: abandoned fruit
- After three and a half years, BNP says Khaleda Zia was honoured as ‘Mother of Democracy’
- Bangladesh records 43 deaths from COVID in a day, highest in 20 weeks
- Five brothers die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Decision to abolish Gha unit admission tests anger DU social sciences teachers
- Hasina says people will elect Awami League in next general election
- Murder convict sentenced to life in prison arrested after 20 years