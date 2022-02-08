Dhaka University drops Gha unit admission exams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2022 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2022 01:12 AM BdST
Dhaka University has axed Gha unit entrance exams in an effort to reduce pressure on admission seekers.
Authorities said the dean sub-committee of the university in a meeting of the general admission committee was assigned on Monday to come up with a policy that will allow students to switch departments without their having to sit Gha unit exams.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman said, “We don’t want to put more pressure on the students, so we’ll no longer hold Gha unit exams.”
“We’re making arrangements to allow students to switch units or departments without complication. We’ll need a policy for that, the deans will take care of it,” he added.
A similar decision was taken in the dean’s committee meeting in August 2020, but it could not be implemented for the 2020-21 academic year due to opposition from a group of teachers.
Monday’s decision will be sent to the Academic Council and with its approval, Gha unit entrance exams will be a thing of the past.
Students sat for exams in the Ka unit for study in science stream, Kha for humanities, Ga for business studies, while Gha unit exams were held for those keen to switch departments. Cha unit exams are held for enrollment into Charukola or the Faculty of Fine Arts.
- No more DU Gha unit exams
- Franchise-based buses on 3 new routes
- Officials must notify before rejecting mutation
- Trains to carry passengers at full capacity
- Two die in Satkania polls clashes
- CID to test samples of dead safari park animals
- 3 die in three-vehicle crash in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina mourns Lata Mangeshkar
- Dhaka University drops Gha unit admission exams
- Land officials must notify applicants before rejecting mutation application
- Franchise-based buses planned on three new routes in Dhaka city
- Bangladesh allows trains to carry passengers at full capacity
- Union council election: Two die in Satkania clashes
- CID to test samples of dead animals at Bangladesh safari park
Most Read
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Bangladesh records 38 deaths from COVID in a day, highest in 22 weeks
- HC stays decision to cancel actor Zayed Khan’s candidacy over vote-buying scandal
- Music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s close ties to Bengali culture
- How Lata Mangeshkar remembered post-independence Bangladesh trip
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Three dead in three-vehicle crash in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh allows trains to carry passengers at full capacity
- Union council election: Two die in Satkania clashes