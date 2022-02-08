Dhaka University drops Gha unit admission exams

Authorities said the dean sub-committee of the university in a meeting of the general admission committee was assigned on Monday to come up with a policy that will allow students to switch departments without their having to sit Gha unit exams.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman said, “We don’t want to put more pressure on the students, so we’ll no longer hold Gha unit exams.”

“We’re making arrangements to allow students to switch units or departments without complication. We’ll need a policy for that, the deans will take care of it,” he added.

A similar decision was taken in the dean’s committee meeting in August 2020, but it could not be implemented for the 2020-21 academic year due to opposition from a group of teachers.

Monday’s decision will be sent to the Academic Council and with its approval, Gha unit entrance exams will be a thing of the past.

Students sat for exams in the Ka unit for study in science stream, Kha for humanities, Ga for business studies, while Gha unit exams were held for those keen to switch departments. Cha unit exams are held for enrollment into Charukola or the Faculty of Fine Arts.