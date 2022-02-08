Chattogram house fire leaves two children dead
Chattogram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2022 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:32 AM BdST
A six-year-old girl and her teenage brother have died after a fire broke out at their house in Chattogram’s Banshkhali Upazila.
Locals managed to douse the blaze, which started on Monday night, before the Fire Services arrived at the scene, according to Nurul Bashar, chief of Banshkhali Fire Station.
Their mother put them to bed, locked the door and went next door to eat dinner, Nurul said, quoting the neighbours of the victims. They might not have been able to get out.
Both of the bodies were found near the door, he said.
The fire did not spread to any nearby houses, the Fire Service official added.
The Fire Service could not confirm the cause of the fire at this time.
