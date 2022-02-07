Land officials must notify applicants before rejecting mutation application
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2022 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:59 PM BdST
The land ministry has ordered officials to notify applicants about a lack of information or documents and give them time before rejecting applications for Namjari, or mutation.
The ministry has directed assistant commissioners of land to specify the reasons before the final rejection of an application.
When a person gets the ownership of land as a heir or buyer or by any other legal means, they need to apply for mutation.
From now on, they will get a second chance to submit papers and information properly.
An applicant will have to deposit Tk 20 as court fee and Tk 50 as notice fee in the e-mutation application online process, according to a previous circular issued on Nov 2, 2021.
After the payment, the mutation application is registered in the ID of the AC (Land).
In many cases, applications are refused before the AC (Land) issues the first order.
The notice said this is an obstacle in the way of transparency and accountability of the land office.
Now an application for mutation cannot be rejected before the first order of the AC (Land).
In the second order, the applicant must also be informed of the specific reason behind refusal.
The land ministry had earlier introduced the e-mutation system to resolve the complexities related to registration.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said that no more applications on papers will be accepted for land registration from Mar 17, 2021.
He said e-mutation will be introduced in remote areas by installing solar power systems in land offices if necessary.
