EC formation: Search committee seeks names from political parties within four days
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2022 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2022 11:26 PM BdST
The president-appointed Election Commission search committee has asked registered political parties to propose names for positions within the next four days.
In a statement on Sunday, the Cabinet Division asked parties to submit 10 names each by email or directly.
The decision came at the first meeting of the search committee, headed by Justice Obaidul Hassan, at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Sunday.
Later, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who also attended the committee’s meeting, revealed three decisions from the meeting.
The decisions include: asking political parties for nominees which may include biographies, holding another committee meeting on Feb 8 and seeking opinions from civil society representatives, media personalities and election experts on Feb 12 and 13.
The Cabinet Division is providing secretarial support to the committee.
According to the law, the committee will propose 10 nominees to the president within 15 working days on a list with two candidates for five positions, including that of the chief election commissioner.
The president will then form the 13th Election Commission picking from the list.
The tenure of the current KM Nurul Huda-led commission ends on Feb 14.
President Abdul Hamid met the political parties to discuss the formation of the next Election Commission from Dec 20 to Jan 17.
As many as 32 parties were invited to the dialogues. Altogether 25 parties, including the Awami League and the Jatiya Party, responded while the BNP along with six other parties boycotted it.
The BNP has questioned the neutrality of the new search committee while the Jatiya Party is waiting to see what names the committee propose for the next Election Commission
The law stipulates that the committee carry out their responsibilities impartially and transparently.
It will nominate a chief commissioner and commissioners considering the requisite qualifications, disqualifications, experience, skills and reputation as stated by the law.
- Call for tobacco tax free from industry interference
- Peer Habibur dies
- Saraswati Puja celebrated amidst pandemic
- Rain floods Khulna hospital's COVID ward
- All set for direct shipping to Europe
- Cold may bite more after rains
- Road safety protests resume in Rampura
- India's state coal giant plans bulk exports to Bangladesh
- EC formation: Search committee seeks names from political parties within four days
- Anti-Tobacco leaders demand industry interference-free tobacco tax
- Journalist Peer Habibur Rahman dies at 57
- Prayers for COVID recovery, return to school at Bangladesh celebrates Saraswati Puja
- Many conspiracies at work in hill regions, says Home Minister Kamal
- Bangladesh names Sohul Hussain, Anwara Syed Haq to Election Commission search committee
Most Read
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary playback singer known as the Nightingale of India, dies at 92
- Nipun regains shine after Zayed Khan's exit amid vote-buying scandal
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- BIWTA wants Sadarghat-Gulistan direct road link to ease launch passengers’ sufferings
- Music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s close ties to Bengali culture
- Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements
- How to get unique business ID numbers for e-commerce firms
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz