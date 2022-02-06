EC formation: Search committee seeks names from political parties within four days

In a statement on Sunday, the Cabinet Division asked parties to submit 10 names each by email or directly.

The decision came at the first meeting of the search committee, headed by Justice Obaidul Hassan, at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Sunday.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who also attended the committee’s meeting, revealed three decisions from the meeting.

The decisions include: asking political parties for nominees which may include biographies, holding another committee meeting on Feb 8 and seeking opinions from civil society representatives, media personalities and election experts on Feb 12 and 13.

The Cabinet Division is providing secretarial support to the committee.

According to the law, the committee will propose 10 nominees to the president within 15 working days on a list with two candidates for five positions, including that of the chief election commissioner.

The president will then form the 13th Election Commission picking from the list.

The tenure of the current KM Nurul Huda-led commission ends on Feb 14.

President Abdul Hamid met the political parties to discuss the formation of the next Election Commission from Dec 20 to Jan 17.

As many as 32 parties were invited to the dialogues. Altogether 25 parties, including the Awami League and the Jatiya Party, responded while the BNP along with six other parties boycotted it.

The BNP has questioned the neutrality of the new search committee while the Jatiya Party is waiting to see what names the committee propose for the next Election Commission

The law stipulates that the committee carry out their responsibilities impartially and transparently.

It will nominate a chief commissioner and commissioners considering the requisite qualifications, disqualifications, experience, skills and reputation as stated by the law.