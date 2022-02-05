Anti-Tobacco leaders demand industry interference-free tobacco tax

Each year before the formulation of the national budget, tobacco industry employs a number of ill tactics to stave off any increase in tobacco taxes and prices, a media statement from PROGGA, an anti-tobacco campaign in Bangladesh, read on Saturday.

The industry also has a set of manipulative and over-used arguments at its disposal, PROGGA added, to confuse and mislead the policymakers and the people.

Among such instances are arguments including: taxes of cigarettes are already too high, tax and price increase will lead to illicit trade and cause revenue loss to the government.

It also mentioned reasons like tobacco industry is the highest tax-paying industry or such an increase will cause mass lay-offs in the cigarette industry.

However, according to a 2021 World Health Organization report, Bangladesh ranks 107th among 165 countries on the basis of affordability of cigarettes (165th being the most affordable).

Even the cheapest cigarette brand in neighbouring India is more than twice as expensive when compared to that of Bangladesh, the statement added.

The lack of an effective taxation policy has kept the prices of cigarettes so low over the years.

A 2019 World Bank report revealed that the percentage of illicit cigarette market in Bangladesh stands at merely 1.8 percent which is the lowest in 27 countries included in the report.

So, the argument industry often promotes, correlating increase in tobacco taxes and spike in illicit trade is an attempt to create confusion among policymakers, PROGGA added.

Moreover, 96 percent of all revenues generated from cigarette industry comes not from company coffers, but from the pockets of consumers as indirect taxes. Therefore, cigarette companies claim to be the highest taxpayers is an invalid one.

On the other hand, cigarette factory owners also magnify the size of their workforce to a great extent to extract benefits by using the spectre of mass lay-offs before budget.

A 2019 study of the National Board of Revenue or NBR refutes such claims of cigarette factory owners, revealing that the total number of full-time equivalent cigarette workers (regular, irregular and contractual) stands at 46,916 which is only 0.074 percent of total labour force of Bangladesh (63.5 million).

It was also informed in the webinar, organised by PROGGA, that to influence tax authority, tobacco companies use MPs to issue DO letter on their behalf, use foreign diplomats to send letters to finance ministry, assign some paid and beneficiary economists to write columns in dailies against tax increase, conduct meticulously planned media campaign, stage nationwide protests by forcing cigarette workers onto streets and use the cover of business associations to sit in meetings with the revenue board.

As tobacco claims 161,000 lives each year and causes disabilities in hundreds of thousands of people, leaders of anti-tobacco organisations urged policymakers not to succumb to industry's manipulative and invalid arguments and raised the demands for tax and price increase in national budget.

The webinar titled 'Tobacco Tax and Price Measures: Industry Ill Tactics and the Needful' was organised on Saturday with support from Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK).