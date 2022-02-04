Road safety protests resume in Rampura after RU student's death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2022 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 03:15 PM BdST
Student protesters, who had launched a movement in December for safer roads, have returned to the streets of Dhaka’s Rampura after the death of a Rajshahi University student in a road accident on Feb 2.
A group of students began demonstrating in the Rampura Bridge area on Friday to press for their demands, painting the phrase ‘We want safe roads’ on the road.
They will also hold a sit-in programme beneath the foot overbridge in Badda on Feb 11to drive home their demands, said protest leader Shohagi Samia, a student of Khilgaon Model College.
The protesters carried placards urging people and the authorities to meet their demands that include a concession on public transport fares, measures against irregularities and corruption on the streets in order to stop deaths by road accidents.
However, the movement of vehicles was not affected by the protests.
“Transport authorities are not giving students any concession on fares as educational institutions are closed now. But students are travelling outside to attend private classes and various reasons. Why aren't they being allowed to pay the half fare then?” asked Samia.
On Tuesday, a truck carrying stones for a under-construction building at Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall struck a motorcycle being ridden by three students.
Mahmud Habib Himel, a final year student of the Fine Arts Faculty and general secretary of the Rajshahi University Drama Association, was killed on the spot. Raihan Rimel, another student in the same year, was injured in the incident.
Hundreds of agitated students gathered at the scene of the accident and set fire to five trucks involved in the construction work. They also vandalised the building construction site, setting fire to two rooms.
Earlier in November, students launched a demonstration in Dhaka to demand a half-price discount on buses after the government hiked bus fares by 27 percent under pressure from transport owners over an increase in fuel prices.
The movement intensified on Nov 24 when a Notre Dame College student was killed in a road accident involving a city corporation vehicle.
- 7 Evaly vehicles on auction
- Australia arrests husband over Bangladesh-born student’s murder
- 3 rice scientists among Ekushey Padak winners
- Remove video of suicide by actor Riaz's father-in-law: HC
- MV Abhijan fire: Govt orders action against officials
- Pandemic curbs extended to Feb 21
- Jubo Dal leader killed in Sirajganj
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law kills himself on Facebook live
- India's state coal giant plans bulk exports to Bangladesh for first time
- Woman in Chandpur is reunited with newborn she 'sold' to pay hospital bill
- Black market thrives to spell trouble for passengers trying to buy online train tickets
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Another US group recognises 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, asks UN to do the same
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Bangladesh records 33 deaths from COVID in a day, 11,596 new cases
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, US says
- Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned