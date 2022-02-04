Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz

Riaz filed a case with police on Thursday over his unnatural death.

Police said they will investigate what Mohsin said before shooting himself in the head during a live stream on Facebook on Wednesday night.

The man lived alone in a flat in Dhanmondi. Mohsin's son, identified only by his first name as Nishan, 20, lives in Australia, with his wife Beauty Khan, 52, also moving to the country four years ago.

Riaz and his wife Mushfika Tina live in Banani.

In the case statement, Riaz said Mohsin had been battling blood cancer for a long time. He had also lost a kidney.

The actor said he and his wife visited Mohsin sometimes. The couple tried to take Mohsin to their home after he started suffering from depression recently, but to no avail.

The family advised him to go to Australia and stay with his wife and son after his mental health deteriorated around 10 days ago. “He did not accept that. He never wanted to leave the Dhanmondi home,” Riaz said.

Speaking about Mohsin’s depression, Riaz said his father-in-law suffered huge losses in his garments business during the coronavirus pandemic. “He was always worried and depressed because of the money he was owed by other people.”

Mohsin said in the video that he had given people Tk 52 million at various points, but never got the money back. He also shared his pain of living alone.

Riaz said he and Tina rushed to Mohsin’s home after hearing about the incident around 9:45pm.

They found the door open and Mohsin lying on a chair in front of the dining table, with blood dripping from a hole in his head.

A pistol and two bullet casings were on the floor while a mobile phone and the gun’s licence were on the table. The live streaming was still on.

The High Court on Thursday ordered the authorities to remove all videos and photos of the incident from the internet.

After receiving the body at Dhaka Medical College Hospital following a post-mortem examination, Riaz said, “Please pray for Baba [father-in-law]. May Allah forgive him .”

The mortal remains of Mohsin were taken to his Dhanmondi home before burial at a graveyard along the dam in Mohammadpur.

Dhanmondi police chief Ikram Ali Mia said the investigate will be conducted in line with the rules. The gun will be sent to Criminal Investigation Department experts for forensic tests.

Asked about the statement Mohsin gave before his death, Ikram said police will interrogate the people he named in the video for not repaying his money. “Legal action will be taken against them if the family file a complaint.”