Another US group recognises 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, asks UN to do the same
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2022 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:47 AM BdST
Genocide Watch, a US-based organisation that campaigns against all forms of mass murder, has recognised as genocide the crimes committed by the Pakistani forces during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.
“Genocide Watch recognizes the crimes committed by the Military Forces of Pakistan against the Bengali population in Bangladesh in 1971 as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the organisation said in the declaration on Thursday in commemoration of 50 years of the genocide."
The Washington DC-based NGO works to predict, prevent, stop, and punish genocide and other forms of mass murder.
“These crimes by the Pakistani Military Forces constituted the crimes against humanity of murder, extermination, deportation or forcible transfer of population, imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual violence, persecution, enforced disappearance of persons, and other inhumane acts,” the declaration states.
“Strong evidence supports the conclusion that the crimes committed against the Bengalis of East Pakistan during 1971 were widespread and systematic and carried out by the Pakistani Army, other militia forces (Razakars, Al Badr, Al Shams etc.), and pan-Islamic political forces (including Jamat e Islam, Nezam e Islam and the Muslim League).
“Conclusive research by internationally recognized genocide experts indicates that the nature, scale and organization of the Pakistani Military operations demonstrates planning and intentional design by the Pakistani junta leadership and military command to destroy a substantial part of the Bengali ethnic and national group and a substantial part of the Bengali Hindu religious group.”
Gregory Stanton, an expert in genocide studies and founder of Genocide Watch, called upon the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution recognising the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.
He urged the member states of the United Nations, especially the United States, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan, to recognise the crimes committed by Pakistani Military Forces in Bangladesh as genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.
The declaration also urged member states of the UN to take necessary measures to recognise these crimes in appropriate fora, and to charge surviving leaders of this genocide in national courts with universal jurisdiction.
It called for proper reparations for these crimes from Pakistan to Bangladesh.
Tawheed Reza Noor, son of martyred journalist Serajuddin Hossain, applied for the recognition of Genocide Watch in December.
“This international recognition of the genocide during Bangladesh’s Liberation War is a great achievement for us. I am really proud to be involved with this,” he told bdnews24.com.
He believes the declaration by Genocide Watch has taken Bangladesh one step forward on the way to get global recognition of the 1971 crimes against humanity.
Noor said Genocide Watch reviewed his application thoroughly and he had to provide them with many documents and other materials.
His application had earned Bangladesh a
similar recognition from US-based Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention in
January. It recognised the brutal slaughter of Bangladeshis by the Pakistani
occupation forces in 1971 as a “genocide or mass killing”.
- Australia arrests husband over Bangladesh-born student’s murder
- 3 rice scientists among Ekushey Padak winners
- Remove video of suicide by actor Riaz's father-in-law: HC
- MV Abhijan fire: Govt orders action against officials
- Pandemic curbs extended to Feb 21
- Jubo Dal leader killed in Sirajganj
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law kills himself on Facebook live
- Deal with Russia to send second satellite to space
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- HC orders online video showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law to be removed
- MV Abhijan fire: Govt orders action against officials for neglect of duty
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Bangladesh records 33 deaths from COVID in a day, 11,596 new cases
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal