Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2022 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 03:05 PM BdST

Bangladesh has awarded the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in the country, to 24 recipients, including three scientists from the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute.

The scientists were recognised for their contributions to innovations in the development of high-yielding rice varieties.

The list of 24 Ekushey Padak winners was announced in a notice from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Thursday.

 

More to follow

