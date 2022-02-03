MV Abhijan fire: Govt orders action against officials for neglect of duty
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2022 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 01:35 PM BdST
The government has directed authorities to take action against officials who were negligent of their duty regarding the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire that killed 47 people and injured 80 last year.
Md Aminur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, handed out instructions to the heads of the different wings regarding the issue on Jan 27.
A probe panel formed by the shipping ministry submitted a report on Jan 3, blaming the owner, master and engine drivers for the incident.
The report also accused officials from the Department of Shipping and the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority of negligence in their duties.
Md Manjurul Kabir, chief engineer of the Department of Shipping, described the recent transfer of four surveyors as ‘normal’.
We have received several instructions from the ministry, Commodore Abu Zafar Md Jalal Uddin, director general of Department of Shipping, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The probe panel found Md Mahbubur Rashid and Md Habibur Rahman from the Department of Shipping to be negligent in their duties, he said.
Surveyor Md Mahbubur Rashid was transferred to Chattogram from Dhaka.
The installation of a faulty engine was identified as the main reason behind the blaze.
The launch did not have sufficient fire extinguishers either. There was diesel in a drum and cylinder stove for cooking outside the engine room, which violates fire safety rules.
Many people aboard the vessel on the night of the deadly blaze later said the engine had malfunctioned immediately after leaving Dhaka. A few technicians had even tried to fix the issue a few times, but the launch kept travelling at high speed.
- Jubo Dal leader killed in Sirajganj
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law kills himself on Facebook live
- Deal with Russia to send second satellite to space
- Schools to stay closed for another 2 weeks
- Fire at Sheikh Russel complex in Gulistan
- Overnight protests after RU student dies in road accident
- 3 die as train rams car in Dinajpur
- Sinovac to be given as 1st dose in Dhaka
- HC orders online video showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law to be removed
- MV Abhijan fire: Govt orders action against officials for neglect of duty
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Sirajganj
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 12,193 new cases
- They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia