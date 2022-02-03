Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2022 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 12:36 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has extended pandemic restrictions to Feb 21 as the recent rise in COVID-19 cases continues.
The decision was taken in light of the current situation and the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Thursday.
The restrictions are extended from Feb 7 to Feb 21, according to the notice.
No public gatherings of over 100 people are allowed in outdoor locations for social, religious, political, or government events, the notice said.
Any participants at a public gathering must carry their vaccine certificates, or an RT-PCR negative test performed in the past 24 hours.
All schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions must also remain closed.
More stories
- Jubo Dal leader killed in Sirajganj
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law kills himself on Facebook live
- Deal with Russia to send second satellite to space
- Schools to stay closed for another 2 weeks
- Fire at Sheikh Russel complex in Gulistan
- Overnight protests after RU student dies in road accident
- 3 die as train rams car in Dinajpur
- Sinovac to be given as 1st dose in Dhaka
Recent Stories
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Sirajganj
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Minister urges all to wise up to food safety
Opinion
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 12,193 new cases
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
- Overnight protests after Rajshahi University student dies in truck accident