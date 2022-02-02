Home > Bangladesh

Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

Published: 02 Feb 2022 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 05:03 PM BdST

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed for another two weeks due to the ongoing wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to MA Khair, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education.

The decision was taken by Education Minister Dipu Moni as the recent spike in coronavirus cases has yet to recede, Khair said.

On Jan 21, the government announced that schools would be closed until Feb 6 to limit the spread of the disease.

The decision was made after school students were found to have contracted the coronavirus.

"We had reopened the schools, but recently noticed an uptick in the virus cases in the schools and colleges. Those students are coming to hospitals for medical treatment. This is really alarming,” Zahid Maleque said at the time.

On Thursday, Bangladesh recorded 36 deaths from the disease, taking the total toll to 28,461. It recorded 12,193 new cases of the disease, raising the caseload to 1,824,180.

The positivity rate for COVID tests was 27.43 percent.

Bangladesh reopened its education institutions on Sept 12 last year, after 543 days of closure. Students were allowed to return to in-person classes and the SSC and HSC exams were held.

