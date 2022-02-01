Dhaka to give Sinovac COVID vaccine as first dose, Moderna, AZ as boosters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2022 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 10:16 PM BdST
Vaccination centres across Dhaka city have been directed to administer the Sinovac COVID vaccine as the first dose and use the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna shots as boosters.
In a letter issued on Tuesday, the health directorate called on all hospitals and health institutes within the territory of the two city corporations to take immediate steps to implement the order.
bdnews24.com reached out to Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the COVID-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce, for further details but he was not available for comment.
The 49 vaccination centres in Dhaka North and Dhaka South have been administering three brands of COVID vaccines as the first dose, according to government data.
Among them, 39 centres are using the Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer vaccines are available at five centres while the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is being administered at six centres.
The Chinese Sinovac vaccine was authorised for emergency use in Bangladesh in June 2021. But the vaccine is yet to be rolled out in Dhaka.
- Protest, clash over factory closure in Gazipur
- Proposal to hold book fair from Feb 15
- Pradip to appeal murder conviction
- Sinha's sister: We'll be satisfied after verdict is executed
- A policeman who terrorised Teknaf
- Daily COVID count: 31 deaths, 13,501 cases
- Pradip, Liakat get death over Major Sinha murder
- Suspects in Major Sinha murder in court
- Garment workers, police clash over decision to shut factory in Gazipur
- Proposal to hold Ekushey Book Fair from Feb 15 to Mar 17
- Sinha verdict: the crimes and punishment
- Pradip's defence team to challenge Sinha murder conviction
- 'We'll be satisfied when the verdict is executed': Sinha's sister
- A policeman who killed people for money under cover of ‘drug war’
Most Read
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- Sinha verdict: the crimes and punishment
- Bangladesh records 13,154 COVID cases in a day as caseload crosses 1.8 million
- Angry US-Russia exchange at UN punctuates deepening Ukraine rift
- Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a free spirit whose dreams were shattered by a bullet
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia set to return home after 81 days in hospital