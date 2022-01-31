'We'll be satisfied when the verdict is executed': Sinha's sister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2022 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2022 07:26 PM BdST
Although the two key suspects in the murder of Sinha Md Rashed Khan -- sacked police personnel Pradip Kumar Das and Liakat Ali -- have been given the death sentence, the family of the slain former army major has been left disappointed by the acquittal of seven others.
In an immediate reaction to the closely-watched verdict on Monday, Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous said the family's expectations were not fully met as some of those involved in the incident were let off the hook.
"We will be satisfied on the day the sentence is carried out," said Sharmin, the plaintiff in the case.
Sinha was shot dead at a police checkpoint on Cox's Bazar's Marine Drive on Jul 31, 2020.
Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. He had gone into early retirement to pursue his personal interests.
He was filming a travel documentary in Cox's Bazar along with three others.
His death blew the lid off the misdeeds committed by Pradip, the then chief of Teknaf police, who would stage gunfights and terrorise people for money under the guise of a war on drugs.
After her brother's death, Sharmin started a murder case against nine policemen, including Pradip and Liakat.
Fifteen people were indicted in the case and on Monday, a Cox's Bazar court also sentenced six others, including three police sources, to life in jail.
But four policemen and three Armed Police Battalion members were exonerated by the court.
"We have been demanding the maximum punishment for OC Pradip and Liakat from the very beginning. That expectation has been fulfilled by today's verdict," said Sharmin.
"However, the seven people who were completely acquitted could have been given some form of punishment because they were also involved in the incident.”
Asked if there were any plans to appeal against the acquittals of the seven, she said a decision will be taken after consulting their lawyers.
- Suspects in Major Sinha murder in court
- 5 die as two vessels crash in Chandpur
- Protesters demand death to OC Pradip
- Security heightened ahead of Sinha murder verdict
- Wait for Sinha murder verdict
- Diplomat recalled after 'sex chat' scandal
- Shipra wants Sinha's killers to die
- How and why Sinha was murdered
- A policeman who killed people for money under cover of ‘drug war’
- Bangladesh records 13,501 cases in a day as caseload nears 1.8 million
- Former OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- India sees GDP growth slowing to 8-8.5% in 2022/23 as risks rise
- Suspects in Major Sinha murder in court as judge starts reading verdict
- Crash between two vessels leaves 5 dead in Dakatia River
Most Read
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- How and why Sinha was murdered: A day of reckoning for a Cox’s Bazar police team
- Shipra wants 'maximum punishment' for Sinha's killers
- Suspects in Major Sinha murder in court as judge starts reading verdict
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 19 weeks
- Security heightened near court ahead of Major Sinha murder verdict
- Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case