Pradip's defence team to challenge Sinha murder conviction
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2022 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2022 08:34 PM BdST
The lawyer for Pradip Kumar Das has expressed discontent over the death sentence handed down to the sacked police officer after he was convicted of murdering Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
Reacting to the verdict of the Cox's Bazar court on Monday, Advocate Mohiuddin Khan said the defence would mount a challenge upon receipt of the judgment's copy.
The court also gave capital punishment to Liakat Ali, who was also sacked as inspector of Baharchhara Investigation Centre after the incident.
Sinha was shot dead at a police checkpoint on Cox's Bazar's Marine Drive on Jul 31, 2020.
The 36-year old was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. He had gone into early retirement to pursue his personal interests.
He was filming a travel documentary in Cox's Bazar along with three others.
His death blew the lid off the misdeeds committed by Pradip, the then chief of Teknaf police, who would allegedly stage gunfights and terrorise people for money under the guise of a war on drugs.
Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous later started a murder case against nine policemen, including Pradip and Liakat.
Fifteen people were indicted in the case.
On Monday, Cox's Bazar's District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail sentenced six others, including three police sources, to life in prison over their involvement in Sinha's murder and the attempts to cover up the incident.
But four policemen and three Armed Police Battalion members were exonerated by the court.
Mohiuddin, who was the defence counsel for Pradip, said: "We demanded the release of OC Pradip from the outset. We’ve gone through the trial while maintaining respect for the court. ”
"But with all due respect to the court, we’re not satisfied with the verdict. We’ll go to the High Court after receiving the copy of the verdict.”
