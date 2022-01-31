Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
Mithun Chowdhury and Sankar Barua Rumi, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2022 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2022 05:03 PM BdST
A Cox’s Bazar court has sentenced two ex-police personnel - former Teknaf OC Pradip Kumar Das and Liakat Ali – to death for the murder of Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
Judge Mohammad Ismail jailed six other suspects for life and acquitted seven others in the closely-watched verdict on Monday.
Former Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Raxit, ex-constable Rubel Sharma, former ASI Sagar Deb, and three police sources – Nurul Amin, Nezam Uddin and Mohammad Awaz – were sentenced to life in prison.
SI Mohammad Shajahan and Constables Mohammad Rajib and Mohammad Abdullah of the Armed Police Battalion were among the seven people acquitted by the court.
Their lawyer Advocate Mohammad Zakaria expressed his contentment, saying he was happy to see “justice prevail in the country”.
“By ensuring justice through this verdict, Bangladesh judiciary has moved one step further,” he said.
In July 2020, police in Cox's Bazar shot and killed retired army officer Sinha in an egregious abuse of their authority, sparking a public outcry.
Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. Sinha had gone into early retirement to pursue his personal interests.
Fifteen suspects, including Pradip, were accused of murdering Sinha at a checkpoint on the Marine Drive in the resort town.
After the incident, the lid was blown on Pradip's chequered past, which involved framing gunfights in the name of drug busts near the Myanmar border in Teknaf.
He had similarly tried to cover up the killing of Sinha as a 'gunfight'.
In the wake of the incident, former officers of the armed forces demanded the arrest of all policemen involved.
After Sinha's murder on July 31, 2020, his sister started a murder case against nine policemen, including Pradip and Inspector Liakat Ali, on Aug 5.
Four and a half months later, on Dec 13, the case's investigation officer Md Khairul Islam pressed formal charges against the 15 suspects.
The trial opened after they were indicted by Judge Ismail on Jun 27, 2021. In the course of the trial, the court heard 65 testimonies, including nine eyewitness accounts.
