Bangladesh records 13,501 cases in a day as caseload nears 1.8 million

It also registered 31 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, taking the total death toll from the disease to 28,398, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 45,358 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.77 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 8,361 infections and 16 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 1,667 cases and two deaths.

Another 2,568 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,568,213.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 87.18 percent and the mortality rate at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 374.83 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.66 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.