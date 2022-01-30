Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case

Jatrabari Police Station SI Bilal Al Azad said he earned Tk 300 per day while working as the driver’s assistant.

The arrestees confessed to mugging Laguna passengers after they were caught and interrogated. They snatched around Tk 5,000 from the man whose body was found on the flyover before pushing the man off the vehicle.

The victim, 50-year-old Mohir Uddin, was a fish trader. His son identified his body at the morgue, said Azad.

Azad collected CCTV footage of the flyover to try and figure out how Mohir died. He found footage of a man being thrown off a moving Laguna. The vehicle had no licence plate, but its red footrest caught Azad’s attention.

He started searching for the Laguna with the red footrest after he was put in charge of the investigation. Hiding his identity, Azad took the job of a Laguna helper on the route through Jatrabari, Signboard, Konabari, Demra, Chattogram Road and Narayanganj’s Jalkuri by way of a broker.

Azad attempted to gather information on the murder by getting close to the drivers and other helpers. He continued to search for the Laguna from morning to night, spending time away from his family.

“I searched for the Laguna at every stand but couldn’t find it. I started becoming hopeless after a while,” Azad said.

At one point, Azad began to ask the linemen if they had a Laguna for him to drive. One lineman told him that Laguna No. 728 had been missing for two days and an attempt could be made to find it.

Azad found the Laguna parked in a garage in Kadamtali. After visiting the garage, he finally spotted the Laguna with the red footrest. It was lying among the garage in an unusable state.

“The Laguna driver’s name is Farhad. I went to Madaripur after learning that the driver was staying there. But my arrival was met with disappointment,’ Azad said.

Though Azad had found Farhad, he was not the key to the case. Farhad claimed he returned to Madaripur on Jan 21 after handing over the Laguna. An investigation revealed the claim was correct.

Then Azad learned that, after Farhad’s departure, a man named Monju began driving the Laguna, accompanied by a helper named Abdur Rahman.

“After receiving this information, I came back to Dhaka and started looking for Monju and Abdur Rahman. But it became difficult to locate them as they didn't have any phones.”

However, they did manage to track down the phone number of Abrar’s father.

“We introduced ourselves as the driver and owner of the Laguna. I told him that his son had sold off the Laguna’s wheels and fuel and asked him about his son’s whereabouts.”

Rahman’s father could not believe his son had done such a thing, Azad said.

“But he called Abdur up anyway. We subsequently arrested Abdur and asked him about Monju. He said that Monju could be located through a man named Shanto.”

Later, police conducted a raid with Shanto in tow. They failed on their first attempt, but managed to catch Monju in their second.

Following their arrest on Jan 26, the criminals were taken to the police station for questioning. Monju and Abdur Rahman said they were accompanied by two others named Rubel and Ripon on the night of the murder. Police later arrested Rubel and Ripon from Kadamtali.

The four had gone out on the night of Jan 21 to mug people, Azad said. At midnight, a passenger got on the Laguna but later jumped off the vehicle upon realising the danger. Mohir got in the vehicle in the morning.

"They snatched Tk 5,900 from Mohir Uddin and threw him off the Laguna. Later, they bought fuel for Tk 700, and yaba tablets worth Tk 2,000. Monju said they had breakfast in the morning and spent Tk 1,000 on it.”

Azad said this was not the first time he had gone undercover to crack a case. In 2017, he took on the guise of a street hawker to arrest a murderer.