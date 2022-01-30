Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 19 weeks

It also recorded 12,183 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,785,332, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 43,006 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 28.33 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 7,207 infections and 22 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 1,875 cases and five deaths.

Another 2,167 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,565,645.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 87.69 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 372.84 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.65 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.