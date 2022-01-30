12-year-old burnt in gas cylinder blast succumbs to injuries
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2022 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2022 02:43 PM BdST
A 12-year-old boy who was injured in a gas cylinder blast alongside many other children in Cumilla’s Nangalkot Upazila has died after fighting for his life for 17 days.
The victim, Sabbir Hossain, succumbed to burn injuries at 10:30 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, according to Md Faruk Hossain, chief at Nangalkot Police Station.
Sabbir, a resident of Malipara village in the Nangalkot Upazila, was a sixth-grader at a local school.
On Jan 13, at least 41 people, mostly children, were injured in an explosion in Biruli Village of Nangalkot Upazila. Adults and children were visiting the area to see the balloons filled with gas in preparation for a winter fair at Mogra Government Primary School when a cylinder exploded.
Five to six people were burnt as metal particles pierced some of the victims, according to witnesses.
Sabbir’s father Salauddin Ahmed said: “On the day of the blast, Sabbir had gone to the area to see them fill balloons with gas. He was on life support from Jan 24. He fought for his life for 17 days, but we lost him."
Dr SM Ayub Hossain, the resident doctor at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said the boy sustained burn injuries on 25% of his body.
- Barapukuria mine closed as 68 officials contract COVID
- 12-year-old succumbs to burns from cylinder blast
- 4 die as bus runs over rescuers in Madaripur
- Wait for EC search committee begins
- Govt logs 10,378 new virus cases, 21 deaths
- 101 university students died by suicide in 2021: report
- 2 more zebras fall ill at safari park
- Robbers of Indian students arrested in Bangladesh
- Coal mining suspended at Barapukuria as 68 officials contract COVID
- 12-year-old burnt in gas cylinder blast succumbs to injuries
- Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case
- Four dead in Madaripur as bus runs over rescuers at car crash site
- As President Hamid signs EC formation law, wait for search committee begins
- Bangladesh reports 10,378 new virus cases in a day, another 21 die
Most Read
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case
- Police arrest seven robbers with luggage stolen from Indian students in Bangladesh
- Four dead in Madaripur as bus runs over rescuers at car crash site
- Bangladesh reports 10,378 new virus cases in a day, another 21 die
- 101 university students died by suicide in 2021 amid COVID pandemic: report
- Police seize 3.5 kg gold at Dhaka airport, arrest Biman guard, passenger
- White House alarmism over Russia strains Ukraine-US partnership
- Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022