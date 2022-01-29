Police arrest seven robbers with luggage stolen from Indian students in Bangladesh

The arrestees were identified as Md Fakhrul Islam Faku, Md Almas, Md Samun, Abdullah Al Yusuf Ahmed Ashik, Md Shahin, Md Babu and Md Shafiqul Islam.

They were arrested from different parts of Dhaka and the Keraniganj area in several raids on Friday.

Police seized a car used for the robbery, two machetes, a stolen laptop, 18 mobile phones, including a stolen one, 43,950 Indian rupees and Tk 3,000 in cash during the arrests, said Md Mahbub Alam, the joint commissioner of DMP South Detective Police.

On Jan 23, two Indian students studying at Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital – Shaheel Ahmed and Asif Iqbal – arrived in front of the Grameen Check Showroom from their hostel in Moghbazar at 5:15 am, on their way to India for a two-week break.

A white car stopped in front of them and four men wearing masks got off.

“Two of them held knives to the victims’ throats while the other two snatched a trolley bag, a handbag, a laptop, two mobile phones, about 57,000 Indian Rupees, Tk 7,600 in cash and other belongings,” said police official Mahbub Alam.

A case was filed at Ramna Model Police Station over the incident on Jan 23, he said.

The arrestees confessed to their involvement in the robbery during an initial interrogation, Alam added.

Other cases have been filed against the suspects at various police stations, he said.