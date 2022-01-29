Bangladesh reports 10,378 new virus cases in a day, another 21 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2022 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2022 05:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 10,378 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,773,149.
The death toll surged by 21 in a 24-hour count to 28,329 on Saturday, according to the latest government data.
Laboratories across the country tested 33,373 samples during that time, recording a positivity rate of 31.1 percent.
Dhaka recorded 7,017 cases and 12 deaths, the highest numbers of infections and fatalities among eight divisions.
Another 1,109 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,563,478.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.18 percent and the mortality rate at 1.6 percent.
Globally, over 370.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.65 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
