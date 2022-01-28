Fire breaks out at a garment factory in Narayanganj
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2022 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2022 06:24 PM BdST
A fire has swept through a factory of Zaheen Knitwears Ltd in Narayanganj’s Madanpur.
"The fire started on the first and second floors of the factory. Ten units of firemen are working to douse the blaze,” a spokesperson for the fire service said on Friday.
The factory is located just across from the Olympic Biscuit factory on Sonargaon Road.
There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire or the injury.
Zaheen Knitwears runs knitting, dyeing and sewing units in the factory complex, according to the company’s website.
[It’s a developing story. Check back for updates]
