Fire breaks out at a garment factory in Narayanganj

"The fire started on the first and second floors of the factory. Ten units of firemen are working to douse the blaze,” a spokesperson for the fire service said on Friday.

The factory is located just across from the Olympic Biscuit factory on Sonargaon Road.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire or the injury.

Zaheen Knitwears runs knitting, dyeing and sewing units in the factory complex, according to the company’s website.

