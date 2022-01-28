Bangladesh’s virus death toll rises by 20, the highest daily count since early October
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2022 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2022 06:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 15,440 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,762,771.
The death toll rose by 20, the biggest single-day jump since Oct 6, to 28,308 on Friday, according to the latest government data.
Laboratories across the country tested 46,292 samples during that time, recording a positivity rate of 33.37 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases with 9,226 infections, while Chattogram topped the death count with 9 fatalities.
Another 1,326 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,562,369.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.61 percent.
Globally, over 366.58 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
