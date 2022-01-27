Teenager death: helper was behind the wheel of a speeding bus in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2022 01:25 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 01:25 AM BdST
The driver’s helper was behind the wheel when it was competing with another leading to a teenaged boy being crushed between the two in Dhaka’s Moghbazar on Jan 20, RAB says.
Khandaker Al Moin, a spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, identified the driver’s assistant as Md Monir Hossain, 27, at a media briefing on Wednesday.
Monir was arrested in Dhaka and Md Imran, 34, driver of the other bus, in Munshiganj on Tuesday. Both buses belonged to Ajmery Glory Paribahan.
The victim, 14-year-old Rakib who was identified with a single name, sold facemasks on buses to help his family out in the pandemic.
Driver Sumon, who was also identified with a single name, let Monir drive the bus in Gulistan on way to Gazipur and the accident occurred in Moghbazar.
Monir, a native of Bhola, returned to Bangladesh three months ago after working in the Middle East for five years. He joined Ajmery Glory as a driver’s helper a month ago. The drivers would let him drive sometimes.
Citing information gleaned from Monir, RAB said he was speeding to the next stoppage so that he could reach before the other bus and pick up more passengers.
Imran has been driving Ajmeri Company buses for about 10 to 12 years. He was also a helper and got his licence three years ago.
He is a “drug addict” and was charged in a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daudkandi Police Station in Cumilla last year, Moin said.
