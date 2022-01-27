Environment, cultural affairs ministers test positive for COVID-19

Minister Shahab Uddin provided his sample to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR on Wednesday after showing symptoms of the disease.

He is isolating himself at home after his test result came back positive on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Shahab Uddin, who contracted the disease for a second time, received treatment at the Combined Military Hospital after catching the respiratory disease last year.

State Minister KM Khalid and his wife, who recently received vaccine booster shots, showed mild symptoms and are isolating themselves at home after testing positive on Wednesday.

Khalid’s two children tested positive for coronavirus before but returned negative results this time around, the ministry said.