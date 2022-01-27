Environment, cultural affairs ministers test positive for COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2022 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 02:30 PM BdST
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, along with his wife, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Minister Shahab Uddin provided his sample to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR on Wednesday after showing symptoms of the disease.
He is isolating himself at home after his test result came back positive on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.
Shahab Uddin, who contracted the disease for a second time, received treatment at the Combined Military Hospital after catching the respiratory disease last year.
State Minister KM Khalid and his wife, who recently received vaccine booster shots, showed mild symptoms and are isolating themselves at home after testing positive on Wednesday.
Khalid’s two children tested positive for coronavirus before but returned negative results this time around, the ministry said.
- Environment, cultural affairs ministers contract COVID
- EC formation bill in parliament to pass
- Owners get back 16 acres of land from government after 70 years
- Teenager death: helper was behind the wheel
- SUST cases will be dropped: Dipu Moni
- 5 die in Bogura bus-autorickshaw crash
- Inu blames some VCs for stirring up anger among students
- Madani indicted in digital security case
- Environment, cultural affairs ministers test positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh tables EC formation bill in parliament to pass
- Owners get back 16 acres of land in Kalabagan from government after 70 years
- Teenager death: helper was behind the wheel of a speeding bus in Dhaka
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Bus-autorickshaw crash leaves 5 people dead in Bogura
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- Owners get back 16 acres of land in Kalabagan from government after 70 years
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,527 in a day, another 17 die
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount
- Bus-autorickshaw crash leaves 5 people dead in Bogura
- Burger King rebrands Bangladesh business with new logo, interior
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- Towers rise over London’s Brick Lane, clouding its future