Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2022 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 07:12 PM BdST

A cabin crew member of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been detained at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah with gold and foreign currency.

The flag carrier has fired the flight steward, Ruhul Amin Shuvo, following the incident.

“Shuvo was on duty as flight attendant of Biman’s Dhaka-bound flight BG4038. The airport authorities found gold and foreign currency in his luggage while he was boarding the plane on Wednesday,” said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.

“An administrative action has been taken against Shuvo. He will face further punishments after the airline gets reports against him from the Saudi authorities. He was taken into custody by the Saudi Immigration Authority.”

The Biman spokesperson could not confirm the amount of gold or currency seized from Shuvo.

