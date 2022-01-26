Home > Bangladesh

Bus-autorickshaw crash leaves 5 people dead in Bogura

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2022 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2022 08:04 PM BdST

A head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw has left five people from the three-wheeler dead in Bogura’s Sherpur.

The incident occurred at the Upazila’s Ranir Mor on Dhaka-Bogura Highway around 5pm, Sherpur Police OC Shahidul Islam said.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Aminul Islam, duty officer at Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, said a Hanif Paribahan bus collided with an oncoming CNG-run autorickshaw, killing the five victims on the spot.

Of the dead, four were male and one female, OC Shahidul said. The bus has been confiscated though the driver and helper have fled the scene.

