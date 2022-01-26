3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Nilphamari

Five others were injured in the incident that occurred in Sadar Upazila’s Darwani area around 7:30 am on Wednesday, said Nilphamari Police Station chief Abdur Rouf.

“An autorickshaw, carrying the workers of Uttara Export Processing Zone, tried to cross the level crossing when the Chilahati-bound Simanta Express train crushed the vehicle, throwing it off the track.”

One of the workers, Shefali Begum, 35, died at the scene.

“The doctors declared two other 35-year-old women, Romana and Shahara, dead after they were taken to Nilphamari General Hospital with five others injured in the incident,” Fire Service official Miaraj Uddin said.

The injured were transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital afterwards.