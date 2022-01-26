3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Nilphamari
Nilphamari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2022 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2022 01:00 PM BdST
Three people have been killed after a train rammed an autorickshaw at a level crossing in Nilphamari.
Five others were injured in the incident that occurred in Sadar Upazila’s Darwani area around 7:30 am on Wednesday, said Nilphamari Police Station chief Abdur Rouf.
“An autorickshaw, carrying the workers of Uttara Export Processing Zone, tried to cross the level crossing when the Chilahati-bound Simanta Express train crushed the vehicle, throwing it off the track.”
One of the workers, Shefali Begum, 35, died at the scene.
“The doctors declared two other 35-year-old women, Romana and Shahara, dead after they were taken to Nilphamari General Hospital with five others injured in the incident,” Fire Service official Miaraj Uddin said.
The injured were transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital afterwards.
- NU exams to resume Feb 7
- 9 zebras die in safari park
- CID detains 2 former SUST students in Dhaka: family
- Bangladesh slips a notch on corruption index
- Cold likely to intensify after drizzles
- Woman dies at Rangpur police station
- 3 die in train-truck collision in Chapainawabganj
- Fire at Rampura power station causes outage
- Hunger strike and protests are separate issues, says Zafar Iqbal
- 3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Nilphamari
- Friendship Hospital in Satkhira wins RIBA International Prize
- DB jackets to get QR codes to stand apart from knock-offs
- National University announces revised exam schedule starting Feb 7
- Nine zebras have died in 22 days in Bangladesh safari park
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload crosses 1.7m, as daily infections hit 16,000-plus for the second time
- After rocky start to year, Unilever axes 1,500 managers
- Five former SUST students detained for ‘financing’ anti-VC protest
- SUST protesters end hunger strike after seven days
- Nine Bangladesh safari park zebras die from ‘bacterial infections, fighting’ in 22 days
- National University announces revised exam schedule starting Feb 7
- As the West warns of a Russian attack, Ukraine sends a different message
- 85% of hospitalised COVID patients in Bangladesh are unvaccinated: health minister