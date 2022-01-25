CID detains 2 former SUST students in Dhaka: family
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2022 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 01:49 PM BdST
The Criminal Investigation Department has 'picked up' two former students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology from their home in Uttara, according to their families.
The CID did not give any reason, but Additional Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman said they would 'provide details later’.
The former students have been identified as Habibur Rahman Swapan and Reza Noor Muin Deep -- alumni of Computer Science and Engineering Department and Architecture Department at SUST.
Shah Raji Siddique, managing director of an IT firm, who lives in the same building in Uttara, shared the news of the two men 'being detained’ on Facebook on Monday. A former student of the CSE department at SUST himself, Siddique claimed to be a “local guardian” of Swapan.
"Some people identifying themselves as CID officials picked them from the Uttara house on Monday night. They were kept inside a microbus for an hour. That was the time we spoke to [the officials]," he said.
The CID officials said the men were nabbed for helping the student protesters by providing money, he said.
Siddique also mentioned in his Facebook post that Mahmudul Islam Talukdar, additional superintendent of police at the CID Cyber Police Centre, has been investigating the matter.
Contacted by bdnews24.com, the police officer declined to speak on the issue.
Another officer of the Cyber Crime Unit, however, said the media will be informed “through a proper process”.
- Cold likely to intensify after drizzles
- Woman dies at Rangpur police station
- 3 die in train-truck collision in Chapainawabganj
- Fire at Rampura power station causes outage
- COVID pass must at Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
- 50% employees will be allowed into offices
- 4 domestic workers were killed in 2021: BILS
- Fire at Baridhara furniture store
- Cold likely to bite more by end of week after drizzles for days
- Fire at BSMMU extinguished after half an hour
- Madaripur court sentences 5 to death for 2002 murder of Radha Rani
- Shahjalal University hunger strike protester undergoes emergency surgery
- Woman dies at victim support centre of Rangpur police station
- Three killed as train collides with small truck in Chapainawabganj
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high
- Omicron’s spread could end ‘emergency phase’ of pandemic, WHO says
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
- Woman dies at victim support centre of Rangpur police station
- Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup