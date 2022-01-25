CID detains 2 former SUST students in Dhaka: family

The CID did not give any reason, but Additional Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman said they would 'provide details later’.

The former students have been identified as Habibur Rahman Swapan and Reza Noor Muin Deep -- alumni of Computer Science and Engineering Department and Architecture Department at SUST.

Shah Raji Siddique, managing director of an IT firm, who lives in the same building in Uttara, shared the news of the two men 'being detained’ on Facebook on Monday. A former student of the CSE department at SUST himself, Siddique claimed to be a “local guardian” of Swapan.

"Some people identifying themselves as CID officials picked them from the Uttara house on Monday night. They were kept inside a microbus for an hour. That was the time we spoke to [the officials]," he said.

The CID officials said the men were nabbed for helping the student protesters by providing money, he said.

"A CID official told me they'll give update on Swapan and Deep after 12 pm on Tuesday."

Siddique also mentioned in his Facebook post that Mahmudul Islam Talukdar, additional superintendent of police at the CID Cyber Police Centre, has been investigating the matter.

Contacted by bdnews24.com, the police officer declined to speak on the issue.

Another officer of the Cyber Crime Unit, however, said the media will be informed “through a proper process”.