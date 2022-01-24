Three killed as train collides with small truck in Chapainawabganj
Chapainawabganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2022 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 01:00 PM BdST
Three people have died after a train collided with a small truck at an unprotected rail crossing in Chapainawabganj.
The incident took place in the Alinagar area around 8:30 am on Monday, said station master Shahidul Alam.
The dead have been identified as Fulchan, 55, Seher Ali, 44, and Naimul Islam, 35. They were all fish traders.
As the Ishurdi-bound train reached Alinagar rail crossing, a small truck powered by a diesel engine, known locally as a ‘bhotbhoti’, tried to cross, said Saber Ali, deputy assistant director of Chapainawabganj Fire Service.
"The truck was stuck to the train following the collision and was dragged along the rail line. The three truck passengers died on the spot.”
Fire service personnel reached the spot around 9:30 am and recovered the bodies, Saber said.
“There was no rail gate at the crossing. It seems the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver.”
