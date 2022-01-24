Showing vaccination certificate mandatory at Central Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2022 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:09 AM BdST
The authorities have made it mandatory to present a coronavirus vaccination certificate, besides wearing a facemask, to pay homage to the Language Movement martyrs at the Shaheed Minar on Feb 21 this year.
People must also maintain physical distancing and follow proper hygiene rules, the Central Coordination Committee on Observing Amar Ekushey said in a statement after a meeting on Sunday amid rising coronavirus infections.
A maximum of five delegates from each organisation or institution and a maximum of two people at the individual level can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.
The central committee in the meeting chaired by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman formed a sub-committee to coordinate the programmes of Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day.
Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, dean of the Faculty of Law and president of Dhaka University Teachers' Association will head the sub-committee. The association’s Vice-President Prof Dr Sabita Rezwana Rahman and General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan will be joint-coordinators and Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani will be the member-secretary.
"The great Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day will be observed with due dignity and solemnity on a limited scale by following proper health rules and maintaining social distancing considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.
He emphasised creating greater awareness about avoiding public gatherings.
