Madaripur court sentences 5 to death for 2002 murder of Radha Rani

Judge Lailatul Ferdous of the Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court announced the verdict in the case at 3:30 pm on Monday, said state lawyer Siddiqur Rahman Singh.

The convicts are Tarani Baidya, 50, Ashok Baidya, 48, Noren Bairagi, 47, Kalu Biswas, 45, and Bijoy Bepari, 45.

Bijoy Bepari is currently at large.

Six suspects were named in the case, but Goureng Baidya died before the trial was completed, lawyer Siddiqur said.

In addition to the death sentences, each of the convicts has been fined Tk 50,000. A warrant has also been issued for the fugitive.

According to the case file, Radha Rani Baidya and her husband Gurupad Baidya hailed from Amgram and were involved in a land feud with Tarani Baidya. On the night of Oct 14, 2002, Rani went missing on her way home from visiting Durga Puja venues.

On Oct 15, her son Vishnupad Baidya filed a kidnapping case over the incident. Police found her headless body 11 days later in a swamp near the upazila’s Sirajkathi Village.

Her family then identified the body and the kidnapping case was changed to a murder case.

On Apr 30, 2003, investigating officer Deputy Inspector Mokhlesur Rahman submitted a chargesheet against six suspects.

“I am delighted to get justice for my mother’s murder,” said Vishnupad Baidya. “I urge for the sentences to be carried out as quickly as possible.”