Fire breaks out at Rampura power station, causing outage in the area
Published: 24 Jan 2022 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:00 AM BdST
A fire has broken out at the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) power substation near the Rampura Metropolitan Project area.
The blaze at the 133/32 kV substation on Wapda Road started around 7:20 am on Monday, according to Rozina Akter, the officer-on-duty at the Fire Service Control Room.
“Five of our units were dispatched and brought the fire under control within an hour and extinguished it around 8:30 am,” she said.
There were no casualties in the incident and the extent of the damage is under investigation, the Fire Service added.
But locals say the fire has caused an outage in the Metropolitan Project and nearby areas.
There was an accident at the substation, said DPDC Managing Director Bikash Dewan.
The substation has suffered significant damage, but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, he said.
Dewan assured there would be no power supply issues in the area due to the accident and said power would be diverted from the Goran Sub Station shortly.
A fire had previously broken out at the same substation in April 2020. A 35/56 kV power point was burnt in the blaze and disrupted the power supply for some time.
