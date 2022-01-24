Fire at BSMMU extinguished after half an hour
Senior Correspondent
Published: 24 Jan 2022 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 08:12 PM BdST
Fire crews have put out after half an hour a fire that broke out at BSMMU D block’s 14th floor.
Several units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the site after the flames erupted at 6:21pm on Monday.
Three units from the headquarters and two more from Palashi brought the fire under control at 6:40pm, the fire service control room said.
