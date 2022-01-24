Home > Bangladesh

Fire at BSMMU extinguished after half an hour

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2022 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 08:12 PM BdST

Fire crews have put out after half an hour a fire that broke out at BSMMU D block’s 14th floor.

Several units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the site after the flames erupted at 6:21pm on Monday.

Three units from the headquarters and two more from Palashi brought the fire under control at 6:40pm, the fire service control room said.

