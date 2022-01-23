Four domestic workers were killed, eight deaths reported mysterious in 2021: BILS

Two other domestic workers died by suicide and 24 others were injured, the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies said on Sunday.

More than 95 percent of the domestic workers across the country, including Dhaka, are women.

Most of those who have been killed, tortured and raped are between the ages of 10 and 50.

Among the injured, fifteen were physically assaulted, five were stabbed, three were raped and one was sexually abused. One also died by suicide after being raped and three domestic workers were killed outside the workplace.

In 2020, 20 domestic aides were killed and 23 were injured. One went missing.

BILS said it gathered the data from newspaper reports, but the actual situation is far worse as in many cases, the employers negotiate with the workers’ families after torture. Influential people also cover up the incidents of torture.

The institute has demanded appropriate punishment and proper compensation to the victims by bringing the culprits to book.