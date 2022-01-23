Four domestic workers were killed, eight deaths reported mysterious in 2021: BILS
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 09:00 PM BdST
Four domestic workers were killed and eight died under mysterious circumstances in Bangladesh in 2021, according to a survey.
Two other domestic workers died by suicide and 24 others were injured, the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies said on Sunday.
More than 95 percent of the domestic workers across the country, including Dhaka, are women.
Most of those who have been killed, tortured and raped are between the ages of 10 and 50.
Among the injured, fifteen were physically assaulted, five were stabbed, three were raped and one was sexually abused. One also died by suicide after being raped and three domestic workers were killed outside the workplace.
In 2020, 20 domestic aides were killed and 23 were injured. One went missing.
BILS said it gathered the data from newspaper reports, but the actual situation is far worse as in many cases, the employers negotiate with the workers’ families after torture. Influential people also cover up the incidents of torture.
The institute has demanded appropriate punishment and proper compensation to the victims by bringing the culprits to book.
- Fire at Baridhara furniture store
- COVID positivity rate crosses 31%
- Man sentenced to death over Narail murder
- Do not let sacrifice of your predecessors be in vain: PM
- Stalemate after Dipu Moni’s talks with SUST protesters
- Govt drafts land law to prevent forgery, grabbing
- Lower courts can hear cases virtually
- Daily virus count: 17 deaths, 9,614 cases
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Four domestic workers were killed, eight deaths reported mysterious in 2021: BILS
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- Man sentenced to death, his brother to life in prison over Narail murder
- New bill proposes changes to district councils
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh drafts land law to ensure owners’ rights, prevent forgery, grabbing