Bangladesh virus cases soar by 10,888 in a day, highest in 23 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2022 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 04:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 10,888 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since Aug 10, taking the total caseload to 1,653,182.
The death toll rose to 28,180 as four more patients died from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases -- 7,843.
Another 577 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,554,845.
As many as 41,292 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 26.37 percent.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.05 percent and the mortality rate at 1.70 percent.
Globally, over 337.98 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.56 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
