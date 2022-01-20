Army chief stresses importance of ‘good relations’ for positive work environment
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2022 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 02:03 PM BdST
General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Bangladesh Army, has said that a good environment is extremely important for doing any work together and ‘good relations’ are the key to a proper working atmosphere.
“As you know, the assistance of the civilian administration is an important factor in fulfilling the responsibilities of the Bangladesh Army,” said Shafiuddin on the third day of the annual deputy commissioners' conference on Thursday.
“The fact that I came here myself indicates that I took the conference very seriously,” he said.
The army chief also took part in a session with the officials of the defence and armed forces.
"If the civilian administration does not work together with the military administration, we will not be able to reach our goal of building a Golden Bengal,” he said.
"We have discussed various issues and have all agreed that there are no alternatives to working together. At present, we have very good relations with the civilian administration. We want to capitalise on it to advance even further."
Asked if there were any proposals from the armed forces for the DCs, he said: "There are no specific proposals. But we have discussed enhancing our civil-military relations.”
“I have focused on increasing our communication. The more we talk, the smaller the communication gap will be. That will make work easier.”
- ‘Good relations’ needed for work environment: army chief
- Govt moves to declare dead fishermen missing in sea
- 13 injured in clash between BCL factions at CU
- We must maintain the world’s respect: Hasina
- Spool of thread led police to Shimu’s murderer
- Journalist Habib dies in road accident
- Dhaka condemns Houthi attack on UAE
- Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Army chief stresses importance of ‘good relations’ for positive work environment
- Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, wife hospitalised after testing positive for COVID
- Bangladesh moves to declare dead fishermen missing in the sea
- Shahjalal University students launch hunger strike demanding VC’s resignation
- Man to die for killing schoolboy after abduction in Keraniganj
- HC petition asks for schools to be closed due to pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Bangladesh expert panel recommends cutting COVID isolation to 10 days
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- Blinken visits Ukraine, warning of ‘short notice’ Russian attack
- 'In the name of God, go': UK's Johnson faces demands to resign
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says
- Once is enough for 19-year-old woman about to break flight record