Home > Bangladesh

15,229 candidates pass 43rd BCS preliminary exams

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2022 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 06:28 PM BdST

A total of 15,229 candidates have passed the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service preliminary exams.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission published the results on Thursday.

More to follow

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories