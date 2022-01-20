15,229 candidates pass 43rd BCS preliminary exams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2022 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 06:28 PM BdST
A total of 15,229 candidates have passed the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service preliminary exams.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission published the results on Thursday.
More to follow
