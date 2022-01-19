Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2022 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:46 AM BdST
Khandaker Sakhawat Alim Nobel, the husband of actress Raima Islam Shimu was the first to report to police that she had gone ‘missing.’ In a twist, it was he who was eventually arrested over her murder.
After Shimu was found dead, her brother Shahidul Islam blamed her husband for her death. But police were struggling to find evidence.
Then, during the investigation, police found a spool of thread which they later matched with the thread used to sew the sacks used to dump Shimu’s body.
The discovery led to police focusing on Nobel, who later confessed to killing his wife during an interrogation.
Dhaka police recovered Shimu’s body on Monday and confirmed her identity using ‘information technology’, they said in a press statement. Police collected evidence from the crime scene and also from Shimu’s home.
“That was when police found the thread in Nobel’s car. That was the clue that led police to suspect Nobel. The car was washed, but the criminals used bleaching powder to get rid of the pungent smell.”
The body was identified by Shimu’s elder brother Shahidul Islam Khokon at Dhaka’s Mitford Hospital that night.
The body was stuffed inside two gunny sacks which were stitched with plastic thread in the middle, said Inspector Kazi Ramzanul Haque of Keraniganj Model Police Station.
Raima Islam Shimu made her film debut in Kazi Hayat’s ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She starred in as many as 25 films with noted film directors including Delwar Jahan Jhantu, Chashi Nazrul Islam, and Sharifuddin Khan Dipu
She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.
The 40-year-old Shimu lived with her husband and two children in Dhaka’s Green Road. She left home on Sunday and never returned. Nobel filed a general diary after she went missing at the Kalabagan Police Station on Monday.
- Spool of thread led police to Shimu’s murderer
- Journalist Habib dies in road accident
- Dhaka condemns Houthi attack on UAE
- Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Virtual hearings return to SC
- Over 200 SUST students accused in case over clash
- Husband killed Shimu over marital strife: Police
- Narayanganj paper mill blast claims fourth victim
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on UAE
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Virtual hearings return to Bangladesh’s Supreme Court as COVID cases surge
- Students threaten protests, deadline government to raise maximum job age limit
Most Read
- Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Bangladesh registers 8,407 COVID cases, most in a day in five months
- Dhallywood actress Shimu was strangled, autopsy reveals
- BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Dhaka’s Demra
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident