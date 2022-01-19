Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded

Shimu’s husband Nobel killed her over ‘marital strife’ and Farhad aided him in hiding the body through dismemberment which was later found by the wayside from Keraniganj, police said.



However, it is not yet known what caused their marital discord.

After Shimu’s brother filed the murder case at Keraniganj Model Police Station, Sub-Inspector Chunnu Mia, investigating officer of the case, filed a petition to remand the two suspects for 10 days each on Tuesday.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum granted three days remand for each of the two accused.



Mezbah Uddin, an officer of the police’s prosecution department in the court, said no lawyer represented the accused in the hearing.



The 40-year-old Shimu lived with her husband and two children in Dhaka’s Green Road.

She left home on Sunday and never returned. Nobel filed a general diary with the Kalabagan Police Station on Monday, reporting his wife missing.

The murder of the actress came to light after a woman’s dismembered body was found in two sacks by the side of the road near the Hazratpur Bridge in the Aliapur area of Keraniganj on Monday afternoon.

The body was identified by Shimu’s elder brother Shahidul Islam Khokon at Dhaka’s Mitford Hospital that night.

“Shimu and Nobel were experiencing marital strife over a range of family issues,” said Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain. “Shimu was killed over these arguments at some point between 7 am and 8 am on Jan 16.”

Police suspect the murder occurred somewhere else before the two dumped the mutilated body.

Khokon said he grew suspicious after she did not return home on Sunday and her phone was turned off. The family then called everywhere, including hospitals, police stations and the FDC to find her.

When he heard of the unidentified body found in Keraniganj on Monday night, Khokon rushed to the police station and identified his sister’s body.

He then filed a formal complaint with police against Nobel, Farhad, their driver and three others.

Police then arrested Nobel and Farhad and seized the husband’s car. Traces of blood were found in the car, Khokon said.

Shimu made her film debut in Kazi Hayat’s ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She starred in as many as 25 films with noted film directors, including Delwar Jahan Jhantu, Chashi Nazrul Islam, and Sharifuddin Khan Dipu.

She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.