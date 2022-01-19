13 injured in clash between BCL factions at University of Chittagong

The incident occurred early on Wednesday, according to Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam of CU.

Students who witnessed the clash said supporters of the Bijoy group of BCL took up positions in front of Suhrawardy Hall over demands regarding the University Chhatra League Committee. Afterwards, supporters of Choose Friends with Care, or CFC, group of BCL took up positions in front of Shah Amanat Hall.

At one point a clash ensued between the two groups, leading to the injuries of 13. The injured were given first aid at the university’s clinic and Hathazari Adhunik Hospital, BCL activists said.

BCL activists said tensions have been rising among the Awami League student wing at the university after Haider Md Jitu and Sheikh Nazmul arrived at the campus and a faction held a demonstration in front of the main gate demanding the formation of a complete BCL committee.

“The two leaders (Haider and Nazmul) gave assurances of forming a complete committee by Jan 25," said Md Ilias, the leader of the Bijoy group of BCL.

He said his group was attacked without provocation in an attempt to disrupt the process.

Chhatra League President Rezaul Hoque Rubel could not be reached for comment when contacted over the phone.

Students have returned to their residential halls, Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam said:

“A dispute occurred between two groups. Now the situation is under control."