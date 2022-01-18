Shahin, last survivor of Narayanganj paper mill blast, dies of burns

Shahin Mia, 32, the last survivor of the incident, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 5 am on Tuesday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

Four workers of Gazi Paper Mills were brought to the burn institute on Sunday after they were scalded by the hot water from the boiler. Abdul Hanif, 42, was declared dead on arrival while the other three were admitted to the institute.

Abdul Haque, 55, died on Sunday night and Hafizur, 26, died on Monday.

Shahin, who died on Tuesday, had burns on 70 percent of his body, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain, the resident doctor at the burn institute.