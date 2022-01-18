Fire ravages 29 houses in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

The fire engulfed at least 29 houses at No 5 camp in Ukhiya at 2 am on Tuesday, according to Armed Police Battalion-14, or APBn-14, chief Naimul Haque.

“The fire spread to main Block-B, and sub-blocks B3 and D3. Two units of the Fire Service doused the fire in an hour-long effort. But within that time, 25 houses of B3 and four of D2 were completely burnt down by the fire,” Naimul added.

The APBn officer reported no casualties and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The incident comes a little over a week after another fire at a Rohingya refugee camp.

On Jan 9, around 600 houses were destroyed by a large fire at the No. 16 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya's Palongkhali, leaving over 4,000 people homeless, according to additional Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Md Samsuddouza Nayan.

Most of the 1.1 million Rohingya refugees, who have escaped their country Myanmar following persecution and a government crackdown are living in cramped conditions in the border regions of Teknaf and Ukhiya.