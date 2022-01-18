Dhallywood actress Shimu was strangled, autopsy reveals

“There was a clear mark on her neck,” said Dr Sohel Mahmud Biren, chief of the Forensic Department at Sir Salimullah Medical College or Mitford Hospital, on Tuesday.

Some internal organs were collected for chemical analysis.

Police believe Shimu’s husband Khandaker Sakhawat Alim Nobel killed her over ‘marital strife’ and his friend SM Wai Farhad aided him in hiding the body through dismemberment.

The two were taken into custody on Monday night and extensively questioned.

The 40-year-old Shimu lived with her husband and two children in Dhaka’s Green Road.

She left home on Sunday and never returned. Nobel filed a general diary with the Kalabagan Police Station on Monday, reporting his wife missing.

The murder of the actress came to light after a woman’s dismembered body was found in two sacks by the side of the road near the Hazratpur Bridge in the Aliapur area of Keraniganj on Monday afternoon.

The body was identified by Shimu’s elder brother Shahidul Islam Khokon at Dhaka’s Mitford Hospital that night.

“Shimu and Nobel were experiencing marital strife over a range of family issues,” said Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain. “Shimu was killed over these arguments at some point between 7 am and 8 am on Jan 16.”

Police suspect the murder occurred somewhere else before the two dumped the mutilated body.

Khokon said he grew suspicious after she did not return home on Sunday and her phone was turned off. The family then called everywhere, including hospitals, police stations and the FDC to find her.

When he heard of the unidentified body found in Keraniganj on Monday night, Khokon rushed to the police station and identified his sister’s body.

He then filed a formal complaint with police against Nobel, Farhad, their driver and three others.

Police then arrested Nobel and Farhad and seized the husband’s car. Traces of blood were found in the car, Khokon said.

Shimu made her film debut in Kazi Hayat’s ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She starred in as many as 25 films with noted film directors, including Delwar Jahan Jhantu, Chashi Nazrul Islam, and Sharifuddin Khan Dipu

She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.