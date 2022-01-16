'The tide is turning in my favour', says Taimur after casting his vote
Narayanganj Correspondent and Senior Correspondent. bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2022 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 10:54 AM BdST
BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandaker has expressed confidence in his chances of winning the mayoral race in Narayanganj as an independent candidate after casting his ballot on Sunday.
“We can’t say anything about the polls right now, but the public is leaning towards me, the elephant symbol and towards a change. Just wait and observe,” said Taimur.
The BNP removed Taimur from its advisory council for defying party orders over his nomination in the Narayanganj city election.
Taimur arrived at the Islamia Kamil Madrasa polling station in Masdair under police escort around 8:15 am. He subsequently went to a booth and exchanged greetings with the staff.
As many as 3,287 voters are registered to the centre, according to Assistant Presiding Officer Shafiqul Islam.
Later, Taimur spoke to the media and urged them to monitor if the police, administration and the Election Commission were acting with enough "impartiality".
“I’ll win the election with a margin of more than a hundred thousand of votes by the grace of Allah,” he said afterwards.
He also urged the authorities not to harass the voters over their national identity cards as they come to vote using the EVM.
“Now, they’re not allowing voters to enter the centre without their voter card, but earlier they said a fingerprint match was the only requirement [to cast ballots]. I urge the police not to prevent voters coming without their voter card from entering the centre,” he said.
The independent candidate, however, requested the police to ensure that no ‘outsiders’ can enter the polling centres.
When asked, Taimur said he found the election atmosphere to be "quite good" in the morning but wanted to wait until the end of the election to make a final comment.
He also alleged that one of his agents was prevented from entering a polling station at the Power House Station in ward No. 5, having complained about the harassment of his supporters by the police in the lead up to the election.
The voting exercise in Narayanganj will decide whether Salina Hayat Ivy, the Awami League candidate, will continue as mayor of the city corporation for another term, or if its time for a change in leadership after a decade.
Election officials said the voting at 192 polling stations began on schedule at 8am, with no report of any major disruption as voters started queuing up on a winter morning. The polls will close at 4pm.
The voting is being held exclusively through electronic voting machines, or EVMs, for the first time in the city, an industrial hub.
As of now, no complication over the EVMs has been reported, said Al-Amin, assistant returning officer.
