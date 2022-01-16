No food shortage, famine in northern Bangladesh anymore, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2022 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 06:39 PM BdST
The northern part of Bangladesh does not suffer from food shortage or famine anymore, as the Awami League government has ‘achieved’ its overall development goal in the region, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The government has taken initiatives to ensure that the vegetables and other produce in the Rangpur Division are processed and exported abroad, she said in the inaugural ceremony of Rangpur Divisional Headquarter Complex via videoconferencing from her official residence on Sunday.
“There shouldn’t be monga [famine-like situation] or famine in the region anymore. People shouldn’t suffer anymore,” she said.
She recalled the plight of the people in Rangpur in the past and highlighted her government’s efforts to ensure the development of the region.
“People should not forget that they got all the benefits after they voted for the Awami League. Food shortage or famine does not strike the region anymore. I believe we’ve been successful in achieving our development goal for the region.”
Rangpur has become a region with surplus food, while there was a time people died there from hunger, said the prime minister. Other governments never worked for people’s welfare, though their leaders hailed from Rangpur, she said.
“Medical colleges are being set up in all districts in the region.”
Besides education, the road and rail communications have seen an uplift in Rangpur, said Hasina. “All the district highways is expanded to a four-lane one, while the Dhaka-Rangpur highway is expanded to six lanes.”
The government has developed 100 economic zones across the country, said the prime minister, adding that industrial factories should be set up but not indiscriminately.
“We must protect the farming lands as the land in this part is very fertile.” She said the investors should consider the point.
The 10-storey Rangpur Divisional Headquarter Complex has been constructed before its deadline and also the cost was Tk 2.5 million less than the original budget.
“Usually, no one saves money from the budget but seeks more when it comes to implementing a project. I thank the authorities for saving money and hope the others will follow suit,” said Hasina.
- Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs
- EVMs offer 'different' experience to voters
- Narayanganj voters line up on election day
- 'Tide is in my favour', says Taimur
- Narayanganj city polls at a glance
- Just let us cast our votes: Narayanganj locals
- 2 women die in Mymensingh road crash
- Teletalk website hacked
- President Hamid calls for vigilance against militancy and terrorism
- Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Ekushey Book Fair delayed for 2 weeks over COVID
- Job seekers block Nilkhet to demand increase in age limit for govt jobs
- 'It's different': EVMs add new flavour to Narayanganj city polls
Most Read
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Narayanganj City Corporation election at a glance
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
- Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours
- UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
- Officials report good turnout in 'peaceful' Narayanganj city polls
- Pay your power bill, Myanmar soldiers say, or pay with your life
- Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
- Will Ivy stay on or can Taimur take over? Narayanganj voters deciding their fate