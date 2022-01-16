'I have close connections to people’: Ivy says she will win mayoral polls again

“I cast my ballot using the EVM. I’m 100 percent confident that we’ll win, by the grace of Allah, as I have a close connection to the people in this city,” Ivy said after casting her vote on Sunday.

Ivy cast her vote at the Shishubag School centre in Deobhog around 10.45 am on Sunday. Later she spoke to the media.

“I know the people in Narayanganj have chosen me. They have already decided whom to vote for. Inshallah Ivy will win and the 'boat' will win if the election is fair.”

Ivy, who has served as mayor of Narayanganj for a decade, said she will accept the people’s decision.

She said was content with the election atmosphere but also mentioned the slow pace of the voting process in different polling centres.

“I heard that many people are queuing for a long time at wards 5,17,18, 20 and 23. Also, an EVM broke down in a centre in Kadamtali, which authorities later fixed,” she said.

The incumbent mayor requested the authorities to ensure a quick voting process for the voters. Winter days are short and many voters have trouble queuing, she said.

“The election atmosphere is good for now, but I’m not sure what the situation will be like later on. I urge authorities to allow everyone to cast their ballots and speed up the process.”

Agents of her opponent Taimur Alam Khandaker are present at all polling centre, but her own agents were not present at all centres, Ivy said.

The Shishubag School centre has five polling booths for men and five for women, said an election official. Voters began queuing at the centre even before polls opened at 8 am.

As many as 2,068 voters are registered to the centre, with almost equal numbers of men and women. Law enforcers are patrolling the centre and its surroundings. Voters in the area were beaming with enthusiasm.

Seven candidates are running for mayor, 148 for general ward councillor seats and 34 for reserved councillor seats in the third Narayanganj City Corporation election.

The polls will close at 4 pm, and the results will be announced from the Returning Officer Control Room on Sunday night.